Sweden and Finland announce intentions to join NATO

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historically neutral Sweden and Finland have announced they wish to join NATO.

Jon Decker, KBTX’s Chief White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to break down the situation.

While Finland has been neutral for decades, Sweden hasn’t been involved in any type of war or military engagement for over 200 years.

According to Decker, the two Nordic countries “want to join NATO because it will provide them more security.”

Russia reacted immediately by saying there would be consequences for this action by its neighbors to the north. Finland, which derives 10% of its electricity needs from a Russian electric company, was cut off.

Decker believes their “ascension to this military alliance will happen very quickly.”

