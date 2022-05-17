Treat of the Day: principal of Bryan ISD’s newest school announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s official, Bryan ISD is welcoming Alfred Scott to a new role as principal of Sadberry Intermediate School.

The current Bryan High assistant principal will go straight to work preparing for the new intermediate school’s opening for the 2023-2024 school year while finishing out the current school year at Bryan High.

Scott grew up in Bryan and even attended the same school he currently works at. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Prairie View A&M University in 2001. In 2012, Scott received a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Lamar University.

He began his education career in 2005 as a history teacher at Jane Long Intermediate when it was a middle school. He served there until 2013, when he was hired as an assistant principal at Rayburn Intermediate when it was a middle school.

Sadberry Intermediate will open its doors to a class of fifth-grade students in 2023-2024 and then to both fifth and sixth-grade students in 2024-2025. According to Scott, the first items on his agenda are to prepare for the many steps it takes to open a new school. He said he would start developing a staffing plan, keep a close eye on the building’s construction, and be involved in determining attendance boundaries. Scott said he can’t wait to engage the community and meet future students and parents.

Please join us in welcoming Alfred Scott as the principal of Bryan ISD's newest school! At the Monday, May 16 School... Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, May 16, 2022

