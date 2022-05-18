Advertisement

4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in East Texas

Longview police are responding...
Longview police are responding...(Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Bell-Flynt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department.

Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.

No surveillance video or description of the women has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
College Station police investigate gunfire reports at apartment complex
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on...
Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pick up hitchhikers

Latest News

5/18
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 5/18
The struggles and rewards EMS professionals experience
EMS professionals face staffing shortages, mental health struggles
Some of the bird exhibits at Waco's Cameron Park Zoo have been closed or modified amid a...
Popular Central Texas zoo modifies, closes exhibits in response to bird flu outbreak
Also at the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd made a third presentation regarding the...
CSISD announces approval of new district administrators