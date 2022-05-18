Advertisement

Aggies moving on to NCAA Championships

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s golf team finished third at the NCAA Bryan Regional held at Traditions Club to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Aggies were six over par in the final round to finish the 54 hole tournament with a team total of four under par. Arizona won the tournament with a three day total of 13 under. Pepperdine was second at eight under. Georgia and Kansas rounded out the top five.

Daniel Rodrigues led Texas A&M in the final round with a two under par 70. Walker Lee finished the event with a three day total of four under par. He finished fourth in the tournament.

The NCAA Championships will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament will be held May 27 - June 1.

The Aggies are returning to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2019. It it the program’s 33 appearance in the event all-time.

