Barker Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M utility man Rody Barker was selected to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Barker earned $5,000 post-graduate scholarship as an SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award winner last month. He serves as the baseball representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. In his role, he advocates on behalf of the Aggie baseball team to better the student-athlete experience and assisted in canned food drives.

The Kerrville, Texas, native has helped serve in other events such as the Aggie Paint-A-Thon where he aided in painting and landscaping the house of a local citizen in Bryan-College Station, as well as Traditions Night which included organizing small groups to travel across campus to familiarize incoming student-athletes with campus and the Texas A&M traditions. Barker also participated in the Captain Beggs House Renovation where he managed small teams in packaging belongings and assisted moving furniture for a former student who was physically unable.

Barker has been an active leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes totaling over 120 hours of service in two years. In his leadership role, he helped organize an annual kickball event where he engaged with local youth baseball leagues to motivate and encourage children through playing kickball. Barker also organized and led weekly Bible study with the baseball team, encouraged youth athletes at local events and supported weekly FCA meetings three hours per week.

In his three seasons with the Aggies, Barker owns a .267 batting average and .560 on-base percentage in 18 games.

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC highlights a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.