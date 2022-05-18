Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Juvenile Services hosting job fair Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Brazos County Juvenile Services are hosting a joint job fair Saturday, May 21.

Officials with both agencies say they’re looking to fill several positions, including detention officers and probation officers.

“Some of these are entry-level jobs, but there is room to move up,” said Joel Hein, Deputy Director of Brazos County Juvenile Services. “We look for 21 years of age and older, clean criminal history. If it’s a probation officer position, that’s a degreed position. Juvenile security officers require a high school diploma or GED, and if it’s a probation officer, we ask for years’ experience working with youth in some official capacity.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 in the Juvenile Services Training Room (1904 West SH 21 in Bryan). It’s from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We’ll have a lot of staff members available to be able to answer any questions that anyone may have even if they’re not quite sure law enforcement is right for them, we’d love for them to come out and maybe try to persuade them to give it a try,” said Jennifer Brandhuber, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Recruiter.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring for the position of Detention Officer. Apply now to join our team and... Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022

