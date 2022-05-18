Brazos law enforcement agencies remember fallen officers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week is National Police Week, and local law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday for the 35th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

The service was held at Veterans Park in College Station and honored officers nationwide who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there has been 107 line of duty deaths in the U.S. in 2022 with 24 of those being from Texas.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said he and many officers’ goal is to make a difference and positively impact the community.

”Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line, but they also risk injury to their physical health, their mental health and they compromise time with families in order to be there all in the name of service to their communities,” Couch said.

Couch served as the service’s keynote speaker and said memorial events are a reminder of the importance of the work law enforcement officers do daily.

