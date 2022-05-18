The Cavalry FC finalize 2022 roster with five more talented recruits

BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC finish their 2022 roster additions with five more talented players. The Cavalry is excited to bring in such a diverse group of players to address various holes in the lineup. With a mixture of local stars, Cavalry alumni, and international talent, the Cavalry is gearing up for the most exciting season of soccer yet!

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to welcome back a member of the 2021 summer roster, Fernando Flores of Lubbock Christian University! The midfielder from Monterrey, Mexico appeared in eight games for the Cavalry last summer, logging shots throughout the season. Flores, a current senior at LCU, has been a star for the Chaparral during his tenure. Since his freshman year, Flores has appeared in, if not started, all 61 matches the team played. As a sophomore, Flores led the Chaps with nine goals scored, four of which were game-winners, on 21 shots on goal. That season, the Mexican midfielder was named to the All-Lone State Conference 1st Team and D2CCA All-Region First Team. Following his outstanding sophomore season, Flores has averaged three goals and three assists a season over the past two years. The Cavalry FC expects Flores to provide a familiar face to the club and our fans as well as be a great leader to the new players coming to the Brazos Valley!

The Cavalry welcomes another collegiate star from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Henry Bruer-Schmadalla. Bruer-Schmadalla is a senior defenseman for the Parkside Rangers from Stuttgart, Germany. Much like Fernando Flores, the international talent has been an absolute stud for his college club since joining the team in 2018. The 23-year-old has started all 66 games the Rangers have played since his freshman year. In that time, Bruer has been showered with awards and accolades including 3x All-GLIAC 1st Team Defender from 2019-2021, USCA All-Midwest Region 1st Team in 2021, and most importantly 2021 GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year! Bruer-Schmadalla and the rest of Parkside’s defense had a terrific 2021 season, averaging 1.4 goals allowed a game and completing six shutout games. The club is thrilled to bring on such a proven and experienced defensive player to solidify the Cavalry backline!

The Cavalry continues to load up on goalkeepers with a sophomore from Tyler Junior College, Micah Gun! Gun, born in Houston, Texas, spent his youth playing in Istanbul, Turkey at International Gateway Academy and the Selimiye Spor club team from 2015 to 2018. Gun has experience at the amateur level, he played for Gulf United FC in the United Arab Emirates 3rd Division. The 21-year-old spent his freshman year at Pima Community College, where he only allowed one goal in his four appearances in net for the Aztecs. The 6′1″ keeper transferred to Tyler Junior College in 2021 for his sophomore season. Last season, Gun only allowed two goals in his three appearances for the Tyler Apache.

Another member for the 2021 Cavalry roster will be returning to the Brazos Valley! The club is excited to welcome back midfielder Roberto Hernandez from Weslaco, Texas! Since 2018, Hernandez has played at four different colleges, Barton Community College, Iowa Western Community College, UT Rio Grande Valley, and currently plays for the University of Mount Olive. Hernandez played in 14 games for the Mount Olive Trojans, logging 11 points with three goals on 11 shots plus another four assists in 2021. Hernandez played in 6 games during his time with the Cavalry last year. The club hopes to see an increase in his usage and production this summer after his great 2021 season at Mount Olive!

The last addition to the 2022 Brazos Valley Cavalry FC roster is a 25-year-old midfielder for Northeast Texas Community College, Thomas Brulay. Brulay, from Poitiers, France, is yet another international player coming to play and sharpen his skills in the Brazos Valley this summer! Brulay played in two games for NTCC in 2020, a 4-1 victory against Coastal Bend College and a 2-0 victory against Paris Junior College. Brulay saw his workload increase in 2021 following his positional switch to defensive back, playing in six matches. During Brulay’s six games playing defense, NTCC opponents averaged .833 goals per game. The club expects this versatile midfielder/defender to make plays all over the field for the Cavalry this summer!

With the 2022 roster complete, we are closer than ever to the season kicking off. Get excited to watch the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC take the field on May 26th for the Cavalry FC home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 PM CDT at Edible Field!

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2021 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY.

