College Station City Council hears details for proposed bond projects

City of College Station sign
City of College Station sign(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is discussing bond projects proposed for 2022. A community bond committee ranked projects, and their top priority is Fire Station 7. This proposal will improve response time for the entire city according to College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann.

Following the new fire station, the committee ranked street and park projects. The city bonds are looking to extend Dartmouth Street, widen F&B and build additional sporting fields like baseball, pickleball and park turf.

The city council was presented with each project by an expert. A full breakdown of slides presented to the council can be found here.

The total of the 33 projects proposed is around $250 million. The city will be holding community meetings starting next week.

The council also voted to extend the the Mayors disaster declaration due to public health emergency. This aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott extending the declaration around the state.

