College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment

Chase McKinney
Chase McKinney(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was charged with four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

College Station Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway on May 17.

Inside the residence, officers found several different kinds of drugs including 80.2g of cocaine, 20.5g of oxycodone pills, 244.2g of alprazolam pills, and 8g of THC located in eight individually packaged boxes containing vape cartilages.

In addition to drugs, packaging items commonly associated with drug dealing and a digital scale were found in the apartment, according to authorities.

Police say the resident of the apartment, Chase Alexander McKinney, 25, of College Station, admitted to an investigator he sold the drugs inside the apartment. Court documents also report McKinney’s past social media posts indicate he sold drugs.

McKinney was arrested on four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

