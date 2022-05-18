CSISD announces approval of new district administrators
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday, May 17 and the board officially approved the hire of several new administrators:
- Dr. Stormy Hickman, Executive Director of Elementary Education
- Kevin Starnes, Director of Athletics
- Josh Symank, Director of Human Resources
- Heather Sherman, Principal - River Bend Elementary
- Ashley Stephens, Assistant Principal - A&M Consolidated Middle School
Also at the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd made a third presentation regarding the development of the 2022-23 budget.
The board reviewed updated 2021-22 budget numbers and a draft of revenue and expenditure projections for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Various scenarios for the 2022-23 budget were presented with assumptions of student enrollment growth of 3.5% (from the 2021 snapshot date) and overall property value growth of 11.5%.
Excluding any changes to the compensation plan, the projected revenues are $1,311,628 higher than the projected appropriations for 2022-23. Each percentage increase in employee salaries would increase the district’s expenditures by an estimated $1,128,000.
The board will hold a special workshop on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. to discuss the development of the 2022-23 budget and options for the compensation plan.
CSISD will continue to review staffing and budget requests, monitor and adjust revenue projections, and update expenditure projections until the 2022-23 budget and the tax rate are adopted at the August board meeting.
