CSISD announces approval of new district administrators

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday, May 17 and the board officially approved the hire of several new administrators:

Dr. Stormy Hickman, Executive Director of Elementary Education



Kevin Starnes, Director of Athletics



Josh Symank, Director of Human Resources



Heather Sherman, Principal - River Bend Elementary



Ashley Stephens, Assistant Principal - A&M Consolidated Middle School



Also at the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd made a third presentation regarding the development of the 2022-23 budget.

The board reviewed updated 2021-22 budget numbers and a draft of revenue and expenditure projections for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Various scenarios for the 2022-23 budget were presented with assumptions of student enrollment growth of 3.5% (from the 2021 snapshot date) and overall property value growth of 11.5%.

Excluding any changes to the compensation plan, the projected revenues are $1,311,628 higher than the projected appropriations for 2022-23. Each percentage increase in employee salaries would increase the district’s expenditures by an estimated $1,128,000.

The board will hold a special workshop on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. to discuss the development of the 2022-23 budget and options for the compensation plan.

CSISD will continue to review staffing and budget requests, monitor and adjust revenue projections, and update expenditure projections until the 2022-23 budget and the tax rate are adopted at the August board meeting.

