False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez has been on the run for seven days now and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says there haven’t been any confirmed sightings of him.

Wednesday morning TDCJ released new images of 46-year-old Lopez taken by surveillance cameras the morning of his escape. TDCJ Spokesperson Robert Hurst confirmed that there were no surveillance cameras on the bus Lopez escaped from.

Authorities stress that anyone who sees Lopez should not approach him, but call local law enforcement, TDCJ or Crime Stoppers immediately. There’s a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. TDCJ says there is no evidence that Lopez has left Leon County.

Thursday afternoon, a prison transport bus containing 16 inmates and two guards was en route to Huntsville from Gatesville. As it approached Centerville, Lopez managed to release his restraints and used an unknown-type object to stab the driver, Officer Randy Smith, in his hand and chest. During the struggle, Lopez was briefly able to get ahold of the officer’s handgun.

“The inmate was able to get Officer Smith’s gun off of his waist, in its holster, but was not able to get the gun out of the holster,” said Hurst.

Hurst says during the struggle, the second guard, Officer Jimmie Brinegar, used his shotgun to shoot-out the tires in the back of the bus. Lopez got back on the bus and started driving, but only made it about a mile down the road before he lost control. After the bus crashed, Lopez escaped into a nearby field.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder in Webb County.

