First Saharan dust plume of the season expected early next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Carried 5,000+ miles through the trade winds across the Atlantic Ocean, the first plume of Saharan dust of the summer is moving westbound. This high concentration of African dust is expected to reach the Caribbean late Wednesday and then travel on to the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday afternoon. Hazy, dusty skies are anticipated across Southeast and Central Texas early next week.

1st big plume of Saharan Dust for the season is sliding westbound across the Atlantic.



Current forecast winds are set to bring hazy skies (& decreased air quality for sensitive groups) to the Brazos Valley Sunday & (particularly) Monday. #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/bDkCzD4Sk7 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 17, 2022

A cold front is forecast to cross the Brazos Valley Saturday night and early Sunday morning. While the highest concentration of this dust is initially pointed toward the Southeastern US, it will likely spread west to east along that cold front during the day Sunday.

The first plume of Saharan Dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley early in the week (KBTX)

As this front washes out and a south wind turns back into the Brazos Valley, a moderate concentration of dust is expected to rush through the mid-levels of our atmosphere Monday. Unlike a West Texas or Plains dust storm, do not expect a rusty or brown color sky. Instead, it will take on a gray and “milky” look as the sun’s ability to scatter blue light is muddled.

The first plume of Saharan Dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley early in the week (KBTX)

The air quality will take a small hit for some as the week begins. Those with sensitive respiratory issues, severe asthma, or dust allergies will want to take it easy and remain indoors Monday.

The latest air quality reports and forecasts can be found here.

This plume is likely short-lived as it is forecast to scatter out of our air rather quickly. An added chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday (May 24th) should help cleanse any lingering dust. While this will help improve the air quality, it is not expected to rain mud as the dust and water mix.

A lighter concentration of Saharan dust usually brings a brilliant glow to the evening sky as the sun drops to the horizon. In this case, a moderate concentration will keep the scattering process for those colors to shine from happening. We can call it unique, though. The sun should look like a bright pinhole as it dives to the horizon. Check out what it looked like over the Brazos Valley back in July of 2016 and again in 2018:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.