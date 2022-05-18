Advertisement

For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says

The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time ever, every U.S. state now has an average gas price above $4 per gallon, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, there were only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia. But by Wednesday, those three states crossed the $4 threshold.

AAA data shows that as of Wednesday, Kansas’ average price is $4.03, Oklahoma’s is $4.03, and Georgia’s is $4.12.

California has set a new record of having an average gas price above $6 per gallon. The state’s average as of Wednesday is $6.05, according to AAA.

While California is the only U.S. state with an average gas price to cross the $6 threshold, several others aren’t too far away. Five states have an average gas price above $5 per gallon – Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.

Analysts at JPMorgan told CNN the national average could surpass $6 per gallon by August.

Experts say gas prices have surged due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as gasoline inventories in the U.S. sitting at their lowest levels since 2019.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
College Station police investigate gunfire reports at apartment complex
Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on...
Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pick up hitchhikers

Latest News

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden positive for COVID-19, skips Latin America trip
The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after...
Police: Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of elderly family member
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
Biden sends message to Americans on incoming hurricane season