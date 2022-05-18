Lawn care services increase for residential, commercial and government customers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Costs for goods and services are going up and it seems, no one is immune.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court approved a close to 20% increase for contracted mowing services on Tuesday. This was approved for a 90-day period.

“No business is immune to any of this, cost is something everybody is talking about,” Bo Jenkins, the branch manager for ABC Home and Commercial Services in Bryan, said.

ABC does lawn care, pest control, and handy services.

“We’ve been affected big time by rising costs of everything, fuel is something we are not immune to. All the products and materials we need to perform work, just to do and operate ABC, all of our costs have gone up,” he said. “We buy in a lot of pest control and pesticides, that cost has gone up. We install a lot of AC units in homes, the cost of an AC unit for us to purchase has gone up, all of our lawn equipment pricing has gone up, all of our law products have gone up, if we’re doing a handyman job, all of the costs of materials have gone up on their end as well.”

ABC notified customers of a 7% increase in their pricing for services. But Jenkins said the response from customers was understanding.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average cost for gas in Brazos County is around $4.28.

“Three years ago, nobody thought we’d be where we are, from everything that’s happened and the rising costs you would have thought ‘no’ but you just don’t know. the problem is you do have to react once it does happen,” he said.

Jenkins said they hoped to stay around a 3% increase in cost for customers but that just was not possible.

