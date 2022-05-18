Nearly 20% of deaths on Texas roadways are pedestrians, experts say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to an end and more travelers hit the roads, experts are warning pedestrians to be more aware of their surroundings. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that 19% of Texas fatalities in 2020 were pedestrian fatalities.

Pedestrian deaths increased 9% among all ages across Texas from 2019 to 2020, According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives (BVIPC). In high priority needs (HPN) counties, pedestrian fatalities increased as much as 333% from 2019 to 2020, according to BVIPC. The organization reported pedestrian deaths accounted for 717 of the 3,896 total Texas traffic-related fatalities in 2020.

Agrilife also reported “PedTEXTrians” being highly dangerous and on the rise. A pedTEXTrian is defined as someone who texts while walking and is completely oblivious to their surroundings. The organization stated that those people tend to walk into things such as light poles, walk across a crosswalk without looking, or fall while walking due to distraction.

The BVIPC is encouraging parents and guardians to focus on setting a good example while being a pedestrian and by encouraging their children to walk safely without the distraction of texting or wearing headphones. Other safety tips while being a pedestrian include:

Always use sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

Always use crosswalks. Look left, then right, then left again before crossing.

Yield to vehicles.

Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Walk to the right in crosswalks to allow others to pass on your left.

Look left and right before exiting a bus.

Be aware that parked cars or other obstacles can block your view of oncoming traffic.

Exit your car on the curb side of the street if possible.

For more tips on pedestrian safety, click here. You can also contact the BVIPC program manager Cindy Kovar at 979-321-5232 or cindy.kovar@ag.tamu.edu.

