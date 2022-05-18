RECORD HEAT: 97-year-old record broken Wednesday at Easterwood Airport

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feeling the heat this Wednesday? The thermometers are, too! In fact, a new record high has been set over at Easterwood Airport Wednesday afternoon with a temperature reading of 97° at 2:35 pm. Temperatures were actually able to rise a few degrees more after that thanks to peak daytime heating, with a reading of 99° at 3:55 pm!

This breaks the 97-year-old record high in Bryan-College Station for May 18th of 96° that was set back in 1925. Near or record heat is expected over the next 72 hours before a cold front tries to bring some brief relief from the heat for the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned!

UPDATE:



As of the 4pm hour, #bcstx now sits 1° shy of the triple-digit mark for the first time since September 5, 2021 (255 days). pic.twitter.com/3jlaQCoKe8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 18, 2022

NEW RECORD HIGH: A historic day of heat for Bryan-College Station as today's thermometer wiped out a 97-year-old record high... pic.twitter.com/KGC4dDGkT1 — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 18, 2022

