RECORD HEAT: 97-year-old record broken Wednesday at Easterwood Airport
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feeling the heat this Wednesday? The thermometers are, too! In fact, a new record high has been set over at Easterwood Airport Wednesday afternoon with a temperature reading of 97° at 2:35 pm. Temperatures were actually able to rise a few degrees more after that thanks to peak daytime heating, with a reading of 99° at 3:55 pm!
This breaks the 97-year-old record high in Bryan-College Station for May 18th of 96° that was set back in 1925. Near or record heat is expected over the next 72 hours before a cold front tries to bring some brief relief from the heat for the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned!
