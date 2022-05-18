Six College Station Cougars announce future athletic plans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School hosting their second signing celebration this month and head football coach Stoney Pryor announcing Wednesday that 6 more student-athletes will get an opportunity to continue their athletic careers.

Aliyah Collins will take her basketball skills to the Alamo City and will attend Incarnate Word. She was a 3 time district honoree.

There were five players from the Cougar football program signing. M.J. Hinson is headed to Blinn as a defensive back and will study Kinesology.

He’ll remain team-mates with Adian Porras. The 2 year varsity wide receiver will study business and real estate.

Dalton Carnes will head down to the University of Houston to catch passes and will be reunited with quarterback Jett Huff. Dalton will study business.

Defensive back Denim Day is headed east to Lafayette, Louisiana. He was a two year varsity letter winner and plans on studying Business Sports Management at the University of Louisiana.

And Colby Ash is headed north of the Red River and will be on the Oklahoma State Cowboy video staff. He plans on pursuing a coaching career.

