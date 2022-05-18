Advertisement

Visitations canceled at some jail units due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate

Jail staff from multiple units are being pulled away to aid in the search for Gonzalo Lopez
(KLTV)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation at select jail units are canceled for Thursday, May 19 due to staff being pulled away to help with the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says until further notice visitors should contact the unit before traveling for visitation.

The following units have canceled Thursday’s visitation:

Region I

  • Byrd 
  • Duncan 
  • Ellis
  • Estelle
  • Ferguson 
  • Goodman 
  • Goree
  • Holliday
  • Huntsville 
  • Lewis 
  • Polunsky 
  • Wainwright
  • Wynne

Region II

  • Beto
  • Boyd
  • Coffield
  • Cole
  • Hodge
  • Hutchins
  • Johnston
  • Michael
  • C. Moore
  • Powledge
  • Skyview
  • Telford

Region VI

  • Crain
  • Halbert
  • Hamilton
  • Havins
  • Hilltop
  • Hobby
  • Hughes
  • Luther
  • Marlin
  • Middleton
  • Mountain View
  • Murray
  • Pack
  • Robertson
  • San Saba
  • Sayle
  • Travis
  • Woodman

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
College Station police investigate gunfire reports at apartment complex
Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on...
Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pick up hitchhikers

Latest News

The BVIPC is encouraging parents and guardians to focus on setting a good example while being a...
Nearly 20% of deaths on Texas roadways are pedestrians, experts say
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/18
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/18
TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment