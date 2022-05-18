Visitations canceled at some jail units due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate
Jail staff from multiple units are being pulled away to aid in the search for Gonzalo Lopez
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation at select jail units are canceled for Thursday, May 19 due to staff being pulled away to help with the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says until further notice visitors should contact the unit before traveling for visitation.
The following units have canceled Thursday’s visitation:
Region I
- Byrd
- Duncan
- Ellis
- Estelle
- Ferguson
- Goodman
- Goree
- Holliday
- Huntsville
- Lewis
- Polunsky
- Wainwright
- Wynne
Region II
- Beto
- Boyd
- Coffield
- Cole
- Hodge
- Hutchins
- Johnston
- Michael
- C. Moore
- Powledge
- Skyview
- Telford
Region VI
- Crain
- Halbert
- Hamilton
- Havins
- Hilltop
- Hobby
- Hughes
- Luther
- Marlin
- Middleton
- Mountain View
- Murray
- Pack
- Robertson
- San Saba
- Sayle
- Travis
- Woodman
