Visitations canceled at some jail units due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation at select jail units are canceled for Thursday, May 19 due to staff being pulled away to help with the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says until further notice visitors should contact the unit before traveling for visitation.

The following units have canceled Thursday’s visitation:

Region I

Byrd

Duncan

Ellis

Estelle

Ferguson

Goodman

Goree

Holliday

Huntsville

Lewis

Polunsky

Wainwright

Wynne

Region II

Beto

Boyd

Coffield

Cole

Hodge

Hutchins

Johnston

Michael

C. Moore

Powledge

Skyview

Telford

Region VI

Crain

Halbert

Hamilton

Havins

Hilltop

Hobby

Hughes

Luther

Marlin

Middleton

Mountain View

Murray

Pack

Robertson

San Saba

Sayle

Travis

Woodman

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.