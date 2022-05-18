Whitmarsh Undeclared for NCAA West Regionals
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field half-miler Sam Whitmarsh was undeclared for the NCAA West Regional, head coach Pat Henry announced Wednesday.
Whitmarsh is undeclared due to a recent diagnosis of Wolfs Parkinson’s syndrome and will undergo surgery.
The Lake Jackson, Texas, native is the top-ranked freshman in the NCAA in the 800m at 1:46.09. Nationally, his time ranks second-fastest and the fastest in the west region.
Most recently, Whitmarsh finished runner-up at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at 1:46.09. In the preliminary rounds, Whitmarsh registered the fastest time at 1:46.20.
Whitmarsh ranks as the fourth-fastest Aggie all-time in the outdoor 800m.
