Whitmarsh Undeclared for NCAA West Regionals

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field half-miler Sam Whitmarsh was undeclared for the NCAA West Regional, head coach Pat Henry announced Wednesday.

Whitmarsh is undeclared due to a recent diagnosis of Wolfs Parkinson’s syndrome and will undergo surgery.

The Lake Jackson, Texas, native is the top-ranked freshman in the NCAA in the 800m at 1:46.09. Nationally, his time ranks second-fastest and the fastest in the west region.

Most recently, Whitmarsh finished runner-up at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at 1:46.09. In the preliminary rounds, Whitmarsh registered the fastest time at 1:46.20.

Whitmarsh ranks as the fourth-fastest Aggie all-time in the outdoor 800m.

