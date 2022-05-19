Aggie Women’s Golf Set for NCAA Championships Run

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to make its first NCAA Championships appearance since 2015 at the par-72, 6,383-yard Grayhawk Golf Club May 20-25.

“We are excited to be here,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “There was a relief and a peace to us getting through regionals. Now we get to turn it loose. This is everybody’s last week out here. We were able to walk the course yesterday and see that it is in phenomenal shape. I can’t wait to hit some shots today and see how the course is reacting.”

The Format

The first section of the tournament will begin with 54 holes of stroke play Friday through Sunday, after which the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage. On Monday, a final 18 holes of stroke play will be played where the top eight teams advance to match play, as well as the 72-hole individual champion will be crowned.

The team national champion will be crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Lineup

Chadwell’s lineup features Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter. Fernández García-Poggio earned All-SEC First Team honors and leads the team with a 71.85 stroke average. Every member of the Aggie lineup has logged a top-10 finish this season, including a runner-up performance at the Franklin Regional from Park.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White pulled off a stunning six-stroke comeback in the final round behind Park’s 8-under 208 and Slaughter’s 7-under 65 in round three. Texas A&M shot 5-under 283 at the regional to advance to the NCAA Championship.

How to Keep Up

Live stats for stroke play can be found on Golfstat.com here. Monday’s final round of stroke play is set be covered on the Golf Channel from 1-5 p.m. CT. The Golf Channel will also carry match play competition on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Field ( Golfstat.com Rankings)

No. 1 Stanford

No. 2 Oregon

No. 3 South Carolina

No. 4 Wake Forest

No. 5 San Jose State

No. 6 Oklahoma State

No. 7 Arizona State

No. 8 Virginia

No. 9 Alabama

No. 10 Florida State

No. 11 USC

No. 13 Texas

No. 14 LSU

No. 15 UCLA

No. 16 Baylor

No. 17 Auburn

No. 18 Arkansas

No. 19 Texas A&M

No. 20 Michigan

No. 27 Georgia

No. 31 TCU

No. 32 Mississippi State

No. 33 Vanderbilt

No. 45 Purdue

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.