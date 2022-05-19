Aggies Land Khalen Robinson

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball landed former top 100 recruit and two-year Southeastern Conference veteran Khalen Robinson.

Robinson played two seasons at Arkansas where he appeared in 30 games and amassed 57 points, 24 assists and 18 rebounds.

“We are excited to have Khalen join our program” director of basketball operations Vince Walden said. “His embodying character aligns with our culture and core values, and his work ethic, skill set and leadership will add immediate value to our team.”

In 2020-21, Robinson played in the first 11 games before having season-ending foot surgery. In his collegiate debut against Mississippi Valley State, the Little Rock, Arkansas, native scored 15 points and added three assists and a pair of rebounds.

Last season, he appeared in 19 games and made one start. He scored a season-high six points against Central Arkansas, and against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, Robinson scored five points and registered a steal in three minutes of action.

As a senior at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, Robinson averaged 10.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game while helping lead his team to a 37-3 record. Robinson, who was rated as the No. 39 overall recruit by 247Sports, was named to the 2018 and 2019 Arkansas 7A All-State team as well as the 3A All-State team in 2017.

