Caldwell Free Little Libraries struck with graffiti, fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Caldwell and the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library makes loving reading easy. The library set up 11 Free Little Libraries around Caldwell where children and adults can donate or freely take books at no charge. These libraries are placed at all nine city parks, in front of the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library and the Civic Center. Most are made out of wood and resemble birdhouses, a few are recycled newspaper boxes and one is an oversized mailbox.

Caldwell resident Lauren Plachy said her sons consider it a treat every time they’re able to get a new book from a Free Little Library. They also like to donate finished books with the hope that someone else will enjoy them even more.

“The fact that these libraries are placed in neighborhoods, children don’t have an excuse not to have resources,” Plachy said. “They’re there in their neighborhoods, they can go get the books they need whether it be for school or enjoyment.”

This is part of the reason why the little libraries are special to many, but for someone, they’ve been a target. Unfortunately, four of the 11 standing little libraries have been vandalized seven times this year, according to Heidi Frazier, the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library community services manager.

“Either the plexiglass doors are broken, the doors are ripped off, part of the framing’s ripped off and for one it looked like they tried to set it on fire,” Frazier said.

The library is now working with the Caldwell Police Department to set up game cameras at little library locations.

“This is a gift, and it’s available to everybody, so to see that happen makes me sad because a few are ruining it for many,” said Frazier.

Although disappointed at the little library attacks, Frazier said they’re not going anywhere.

“We’re not going to stop, we’ll keep finding a way to replace them,” Frazier said.

If you would like to donate books, you can take them to the library between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact the library at hpwlib@gmail.com.

