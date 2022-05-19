Advertisement

Caldwell Free Little Libraries struck with graffiti, fire

Four of 11 little libraries have been vandalized four times this year.
Four of 11 little libraries have been vandalized four times this year.(Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Caldwell and the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library makes loving reading easy. The library set up 11 Free Little Libraries around Caldwell where children and adults can donate or freely take books at no charge. These libraries are placed at all nine city parks, in front of the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library and the Civic Center. Most are made out of wood and resemble birdhouses, a few are recycled newspaper boxes and one is an oversized mailbox.

Caldwell resident Lauren Plachy said her sons consider it a treat every time they’re able to get a new book from a Free Little Library. They also like to donate finished books with the hope that someone else will enjoy them even more.

“The fact that these libraries are placed in neighborhoods, children don’t have an excuse not to have resources,” Plachy said. “They’re there in their neighborhoods, they can go get the books they need whether it be for school or enjoyment.”

This is part of the reason why the little libraries are special to many, but for someone, they’ve been a target. Unfortunately, four of the 11 standing little libraries have been vandalized seven times this year, according to Heidi Frazier, the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library community services manager.

“Either the plexiglass doors are broken, the doors are ripped off, part of the framing’s ripped off and for one it looked like they tried to set it on fire,” Frazier said.

In the past year, the library, with support of area organizations and businesses, has placed 11 Little Free Libraries...

Posted by Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The library is now working with the Caldwell Police Department to set up game cameras at little library locations.

“This is a gift, and it’s available to everybody, so to see that happen makes me sad because a few are ruining it for many,” said Frazier.

Although disappointed at the little library attacks, Frazier said they’re not going anywhere.

“We’re not going to stop, we’ll keep finding a way to replace them,” Frazier said.

If you would like to donate books, you can take them to the library between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact the library at hpwlib@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the...
Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

Dealing with bleeding victims is common at BSW in College Station. Kopech said the injuries...
National Stop the Bleed Day: ‘You could hemorrhage out in less than five minutes’
Ashley Kopech from Baylor Scott & White demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet.
National Stop the Bleed Day
The majority of the Brazos Valley is now included in a High fire danger concern Friday.
FRIDAY: High fire danger expected in the Brazos Valley
TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ still believes Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County on day eight of search