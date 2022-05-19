Changes Ahead: Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front marches towards the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tired of the heat yet, Brazos Valley? If so, some relief is on the way for the second half of the weekend and start to next week as a cold front works into the area. Along with that -- rain chances look to return along with it, too!

FRIDAY

Before we can get there, another unseasonably hot day is in store Friday. Morning 70s flip around to afternoon 90s with another record heat potential in Bryan-College Station. Breezy conditions will continue as well, with gusts upwards of 25-35 mph possible at times. This will likely elevate fire danger conditions throughout the day, so best to avoid outdoor burning and open flames for any early weekend plans.

Morning 70s transition to afternoon 90s Friday with wind gusts up to 25 - 35 mph (KBTX)

By Friday afternoon, a few isolated strong storms may try to develop to our north and west off a dryline and drift close to I-35. While coverage is expected to be pretty low locally, we’ll keep eyes on PinPoint Radar to see if one or two of those showers / storms may drift close to or into parts of the Brazos Valley near or after sunset. Cautious optimism for now: as of early Thursday afternoon, the northern & western reaches of the area have been trimmed out of the low-end 1/5 severe potential Friday evening, but something we’ll continue to monitor as we get ready to wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend.

FRIDAY: The northern/western reaches of the Brazos Valley have been trimmed out of the low end 1/5 severe risk tomorrow. Iso storms still possible near I-35, with a drifting shower or two not ruled out locally Friday evening. Overall coverage should be low pic.twitter.com/Nx3C37O2UD — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) May 19, 2022

SATURDAY

The best overall chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives as a cold front makes its way through Texas, which is slated to arrive in the Brazos Valley Saturday night/very early Sunday. Ahead of it’s arrival, another hotter-than-average day is expected Saturday with highs in the near-record 90s after starting off the morning in the muggy mid/upper 70s. Minus a very isolated stray shower/quick rumble or two, most Saturday plans should sit in good (but still plenty hot and windy) shape, before storm chances increase Saturday night. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to come together in North Texas, and will slide southward with the front through the evening. This activity is currently slated to arrive in the Brazos Valley by 10 - 11 pm, pushing southbound as we sleep.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the northern two-thirds of the Brazos Valley in a low end 1/5 risk for an isolated strong/severe storm or two in their Day 3 outlook. If a strong storm does require a bit of extra attention, an isolated damaging wind/hail concern may need to be monitored for.

We'll keep eyes on the radar as the rain & storm activity pushes through, for an isolated one or two of which may need to be monitored for a brief severe potential. (KBTX)

Depending on how far south the front can travel, lingering rain & thunderstorm activity could linger into portions of our Sunday with temperatures in the 80s to kick off next week. A few additional disturbances are then slated to float across the state and will keep the rain chances and 80s around through at least the middle of the week. As of right now, early indications show that rainfall totals over the next 7 days could climb into the range of 2″ - 4″ as these weather makers move through. More details as we know them... the latest of which can always be found on-air, online, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

