Advertisement

“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re always going to do things right, and we’re always going to be here,” Jimbo Fisher said at the beginning of an emotional presser Thursday morning.

“[Nick Saban is talking about] Seventeen year old kids, and their families, it’s amazing,” Fisher continued.

The comments were part of a rare and quickly-assembled press conference Thursday morning, and follow an accusation Wednesday night by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at the World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama. In short, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in their 2022 recruiting class, which was named a consensus #1 by multiple recruiting sites.

Jimbo fired back with heated words at the start of his press conference.

“We’re not going to. We’re done,” said Fisher, after being asked whether he would take a call with Coach Saban to discuss the words spoken last night. Fisher indicated Saban had reached out, but he had declined his calls.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the...
Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Visitations canceled at jail units across the state due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate

Latest News

5/19
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 5/19
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week
Not enough baby formula means plenty of scammers
FTC warns of baby formula scammers in consumer alert
Leon County Manhunt
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week