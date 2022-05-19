Advertisement

Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare

Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the 500 block of Sulphur Springs Road.
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters were on the scene of a small fire Wednesday evening at a daycare center near Texas Avenue and W Villa Maria Road.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

Investigators say the problem was an exhaust fan that malfunctioned. Nobody was in the building at the time and the damage is minimal.

