Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters were on the scene of a small fire Wednesday evening at a daycare center near Texas Avenue and W Villa Maria Road.

Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the 500 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

Investigators say the problem was an exhaust fan that malfunctioned. Nobody was in the building at the time and the damage is minimal.

🔥BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters are responding to a fire reported at the Kinder Ready Learning Center on Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan.



📸: DeLeon Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/fsdLBK9i5c — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.