Five Aggies Garner All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Five members of the Texas A&M softball team were voted to National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region Teams, the organization announced Thursday.

Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog repeat as honorees, each earning All-South Region Second Team nods, while Morgan Smith, Katie Dack and Koko Wooley earned the distinction for the first time in their careers as third team members. A&M’s five selections mark the most for the Aggies since 2018.

NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Lee, who earned second team honors as a catcher last season, garnered second team laurels at first base this year. The senior leads the team in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.410), runs (51), doubles (14), home runs (14), RBI (41) and walks (49). Nationally, the Kingwood, Texas, native ranks second in Division I in walks per game (0.89) and 10th in on-base percentage (.553).

For the second-straight year, Herzog collected All-Region honors as a utility/pitcher. The Missouri City, Texas, native holds a team-best 2.47 ERA in the circle with 115 strikeouts in 99.0 innings of work. The senior has held her opponents to an impressive .177 batting average, and she has four top-25 wins this season, including a pair of victories over Alabama.

Smith has been consistent all season, ranking third on the team in batting average (325) and hits (52). The senior reached base in a team-high 22-straight games from March 20 to May 1, which was highlighted by a career-best 4-for-4 outing at the plate at Missouri on April 30. Defensively, the Lake Jackson, Texas, native is one of just three Aggies with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, recording 56 putouts and four assists as A&M’s starting right fielder.

A utility player for the Aggies, Dack has made an appearance in 53 games for A&M, splitting time in left field, catcher and designated player. The Parker, Colorado, native became the first Aggie since 2012 to homer in four-straight games as she ranks second on the team with 12. Additionally, Dack has the second-most RBI on the team this season with 37.

Wooley, who was one of 25 in the running for the 2022 Schutt Spots/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award, ranks second on the team in batting average (.355), runs (42) and doubles (9). The La Porte, Texas, native’s speed has helped her swipe 26 bags this season, and she leads the team with five triples. Wooley’s four stolen bases in a run-rule win over Incarnate Word were the most by an Aggie in a single game since 2006.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.