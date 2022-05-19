Advertisement

FRIDAY: High fire danger expected in the Brazos Valley

The majority of the Brazos Valley is now included in a High fire danger concern Friday.
The majority of the Brazos Valley is now included in a High fire danger concern Friday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elevated winds continue Friday with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph expected. Combine that with drier air mixing down from the mid & upper levels of the atmosphere Friday afternoon and the relatively drier grasses that we have on hand due to the May heat, and high fire danger is expected locally for the last day of the work week. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided, as well any activities that could spark an open flame outdoors.

Avoid any and all outdoor burning and activities that could spark an open flame Friday.
Avoid any and all outdoor burning and activities that could spark an open flame Friday.(KBTX)

High fire danger conditions according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Dry grasses, afternoon dry air, and gusty winds will make for high fire danger Friday.
Dry grasses, afternoon dry air, and gusty winds will make for high fire danger Friday.(KBTX)

While still pretty gusty, rain and thunderstorm chances (and eventually more mild air) arrive this weekend as a cold front marches closer to the Brazos Valley. More details on that can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the...
Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

Eyes will be on Saturday night and into Sunday as a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms to...
Changes Ahead: Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front marches towards the Brazos Valley
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/19
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/19
2022 will go down in the record books for May 18th with a new record high set Wednesday.
RECORD HEAT: 97-year-old record broken Wednesday at Easterwood Airport
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/18
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/18