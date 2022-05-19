FRIDAY: High fire danger expected in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elevated winds continue Friday with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph expected. Combine that with drier air mixing down from the mid & upper levels of the atmosphere Friday afternoon and the relatively drier grasses that we have on hand due to the May heat, and high fire danger is expected locally for the last day of the work week. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided, as well any activities that could spark an open flame outdoors.

Avoid any and all outdoor burning and activities that could spark an open flame Friday. (KBTX)

High fire danger conditions according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:

When the fire danger is high fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.

Dry grasses, afternoon dry air, and gusty winds will make for high fire danger Friday. (KBTX)

While still pretty gusty, rain and thunderstorm chances (and eventually more mild air) arrive this weekend as a cold front marches closer to the Brazos Valley. More details on that can be found by clicking here.

