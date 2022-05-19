Advertisement

FTC warns of baby formula scammers in consumer alert

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The FTC has sent a warning to those in need of baby formula of scammers who are exploiting the high demand during the shortage.

Scammers are going online and tricking desperate parents and caregivers into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives.

According to the FTC, scammers may set up fake websites or profiles on social media platforms with product images and logos of well-known formula brands — all to make you think you’re buying products from the companies’ official websites.

Before ordering from an unfamiliar online store, follow this advice to help avoid a scam and find help:

  • Check out the company or product by typing its name in a search engine with terms like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.” See what other people say about it.
  • Consider how you pay. Credit cards often give you the strongest protections, so you can sometimes get your money back if you ordered something but didn’t get it. But anyone who demands payment by gift card, money transfer, or cryptocurrency is a scammer.
  • Know your rights. When you shop online, sellers are supposed to ship your order within the time stated in their ads, or within 30 days if the ads don’t give a time. If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, it has to give you a revised shipping date, with the chance to either cancel your order for a full refund or accept the new shipping date.
  • Search for local resources. Call your pediatrician to see if they have formula in stock. Pediatricians often get samples of different formulas and may be able to help. If you are a participant in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program, contact your local office to find formula.

If you suspect a scam, let us know about it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

