National Stop the Bleed Day: ‘You could hemorrhage out in less than five minutes’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When a loved one is injured, we rely on the quick action of first responders for help. But, what if you knew how to help until they arrive?

Thursday is National Stop the Bleed Day, which experts say is important for bystanders to know. Baylor Scott & White Trauma Program Manager, Ashley Kopech, says she can teach anyone how to do it and it could be a vital skill.

“Its purpose is to train people on bleeding control interventions, and we want to train bystanders to be first responders until first responders get there,” Kopech said. “If someone was truly hemorrhaging out, you could hemorrhage out in less than five minutes, so that’s kind of the purpose of why we teach these interventions, to try to save a life.”

Dealing with bleeding victims is common at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. Kopech said the injuries stem from activities and work specifically seen in our area.

“We live in a rural area so we live around a lot of farm equipment, a lot of machinery, so there’s multiple things where you can be injured that would cause injury that you would need a tourniquet application. Other things are a motor vehicle accident, you could be in a motor vehicle accident and sustain an injury that could need a tourniquet,” she said. “And just everyday activities. We don’t think about those things that when you have the elderly population that is on blood thinners and they’re outside working on their homes and they may get injured that way that we will see those patients that may need a tourniquet application.”

If a bystander applies a tourniquet, not only does this assist first responders and the care team at the hospital, but also can prevent death if it’s applied in time.

“Somebody that has received an appropriate tourniquet application by EMS or by a bystander, that’s going to save them time, that’s going to save us resources at the hospital as well. So, say that they didn’t have a tourniquet application and they lost a lot of blood and they come into the ER. We are going to have to deploy multiple resources to try and take care of that patient so it would definitely be more critical situation if they didn’t have it applied prior to getting here. Another thing could be unfortunately death,” Kopech said.

If you are in need of a tourniquet to save a life and don’t have one, Kopech says you can look around for a chord or clothing in order to cut off the blood supply to the wound. Kopech goes into the community to teach groups in schools, offices and anyone interested in how to apply tourniquets and deal with a bleeding victim. If you’re interested in learning, contact her at ashley.kopech@bswhealth.org.

Ashley Kopech from Baylor Scott & White demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.