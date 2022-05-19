No. 7 Texas A&M Travels to Champaign for NCAA Team Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis team gets set for the final weekend of its historic 2022 season, as the Aggies travel to the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Illinois for the NCAA Team Championships.

The Maroon & White open play Friday evening in the national quarterfinals against the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners with first serve slated for 7 p.m. (CT). The advancing team will face either No. 3 Duke or No. 6 NC State in the Final Four, with first serve on Saturday also scheduled for 7 p.m. The National Championship will be decided on Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We have another great opportunity in front of us as we take on Oklahoma Friday night. At this point in the season, these matches will be decided based on who is performing at a very high level. Ultimately, this match will come down to who can execute in the big points. Our margin is extremely slim from this point forward, because every match involves some of the best tennis teams in the country. We are a team that is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence and I look forward to a great match.”

FIRST SERVE

In the opening rounds, A&M advanced past A&M-Corpus Christi, Baylor and Vanderbilt by a combined 12-1 margin to reach the National Quarterfinals. The Aggies are set to compete in their second Elite Eight match in program history and their first since the 2013 season. A&M returns to the site of its 2013 National Runner-Up campaign, as the Maroon & White prepare to participate in their second NCAA Championships hosted at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Texas A&M is the only team from the state of Texas to appear in every NCAA Tournament since 2000 and holds a 32-26 record in the tournament all-time.

#LOCKEDIN ON OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Sooners reach the National Quarterfinals for the first time in program history and boast a 30-2 overall record highlighted by the program’s first Big 12 Regular Season title. Oklahoma is led by junior transfer Layne Sleeth, who has amassed a 26-8 overall singles record. In addition to Sleeth, the top-line doubles tandem of Carmen and Ivana Corley has compiled a 25-7 ledger this year. Texas A&M and Oklahoma meet for the 29th time in program history with A&M holding a 23-5 record in that span. The Sooners have defeated the Aggies only once in 19 opportunities since the turn of the millennium.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the latest ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, Texas A&M earned the No. 7 spot. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M maintained its historic No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive week. The most recent individual rankings saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova appear at No. 6, while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana came in at No. 47. Branstine became A&M’s highest-ranked singles athlete in eight seasons after earning the No. 8 ranking, with Makarova holding the No. 24 spot and Stoiana coming in at No. 74.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

The NCAA and Turner Sports have named TennisONE as the official app and exclusive live streaming partner of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships. Click here to download the app and access free live streaming of this weekend’s matches in Champaign. A link to access live stats is provided here. Click here to access the NCAA Tournament Central page.

Fans interested in attending the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships in person are encouraged to click here for ticketing information. Parking is free for all patrons at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Entry to the main lot at the facility is from S. Goodwin Ave, east of the courts. If the main parking lot reaches capacity, an additional paved lot further east of the Tennis Complex is available, with entry from Florida Ave.

