Students disciplined following fights on SFA’s campus

There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the fights.
FILE PHOTO: There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the fights.
FILE PHOTO: There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the fights.(kbtx)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan school district emailed a note to parents Thursday afternoon explaining why police were on the campus of Stephan F Austin Middle School this morning.

The principal said there were two fights on campus this morning and the students involved are being disciplined in accordance with school policy.

There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the fights.

The school’s principal, Kimberly Giesenschlag, said in her email, “As you know, the safety of our children and our staff is our first priority. We’re thankful for the quick action of SFA staff and that learning was not interrupted.”

FULL STATEMENT:

“In an effort to provide clear communication, I’m writing to you to dispel some rumors among our student body, in particular information that spread via social media. There were two incidents at SFA Middle School this morning that we would like to bring to your attention. In one, Bryan PD was involved with a parent in a matter unrelated to SFA Middle School. Another was a student altercation that was immediately broken up and resolved. The students were disciplined in accordance with Bryan ISD’s Student Code of Conduct.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your help clearing up any possible rumors associated with it. As you know, the safety of your children and our staff is our first priority. We’re thankful for the quick action of SFA staff and that learning was not interrupted.

Thank you,

Kimberly Giesenschlag”

