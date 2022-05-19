Advertisement

TDCJ prison bus breaks down in Bryan

The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.(Photo by KBTX's Conner Beene)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A TDCJ bus parked alongside Highway 6 in Bryan Thursday afternoon had some residents and drivers in the area concerned, but state prison officials tell KBTX it was only a mechanical issue.

The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.

Eventually, a second bus showed up to pick up inmates who were on the broken-down bus.

A spokesman for TDCJ said there was a broken fan belt on the bus.

Bryan police were on standby along the highway as the inmates were put onto the new bus.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the...
Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

The majority of the Brazos Valley is now included in a High fire danger concern Friday.
FRIDAY: High fire danger expected in the Brazos Valley
TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ still believes Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County on day eight of search
Eyes will be on Saturday night and into Sunday as a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms to...
Changes Ahead: Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front marches towards the Brazos Valley
FILE PHOTO: There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the...
Students disciplined following fights on SFA’s campus