Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M softball team begins its NCAA Tournament run Friday at the Norman Regional, squaring off with Minnesota at 4 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. The game airs nationally on ESPN2 with Tiffany Greene and Erin Miller on the call.

Texas A&M leads the overall series with Minnesota, 13-7, and is 5-2 at neutral sites. This will be the second time the two programs meet in a NCAA Regional as the Golden Gophers topped the Aggies, 3-0, in 1991.

AGGIES AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Aggies are making their 20th-straight appearance, and 32nd overall, in the NCAA Tournament. A&M is 87-69 all-time in the tournament, and are making their 22nd trip with head coach Jo Evans at the helm. This is the second-straight year, and the fifth time in program history, that the Maroon & White have been selected to the Norman Regional.

A LOOK AT THE FIELD

Minnesota (26-24-1) is making its ninth-straight trip to a regional after earning an at-large bid out of the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers pieced together nine wins against teams in the top-50 RPI in 2022 and played the eighth-toughest schedule in the country.

Oklahoma, the defending national champion. enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The Sooners (49-2) have been a national seed for each of the past 15 season, hosting a regional for the 11th year in a row. Oklahoma’s only losses this season were to Texas during the regular season and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

After beginning the 2022 campaign 0-19, Prairie View A&M (20-28) bounced back to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, earning the league’s automatic bid to the big dance.

SETTING THE SCENE

All games of the double-elimination tournament will be on the ESPN family of networks.

Friday, May 20

  • Game 1 @ 4 p.m. – Texas A&M vs. Minnesota – ESPN2
  • Game 2 @ 6:30 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M – ESPN+

Saturday, May 21

  • Game 3 @ 1 p.m. – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
  • Game 4 @ 3:30 p.m. – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
  • Game 5 @ 6 p.m. – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser

Sunday, May 22

  • Game 6 @ 1 p.m. – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7 @ 3:30 p.m. – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary)

