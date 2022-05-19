Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis NCAA Quarterfinal First Serve Moved to 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 19, 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Based on projected wind forecasts in Urbana-Champaign, the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Committee announced that the Quarterfinal match between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Oklahoma has been moved up to 4 p.m. (CT) Friday afternoon.

The decision on whether or not to play the matches outdoors at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex will be made one hour prior to the match based on the data available to the committee. If matches are moved indoors, live video and stat links will remain unchanged. Indoor matches will be played in the adjacent Atkins Tennis Center if needed.

