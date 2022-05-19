Treat of the Day: Allen Academy meteorologists in training learn from the best
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take a look at these awesome forecasters.
A few weeks ago, KBTX’s Mia Montgomery visited first and fifth-graders at Allen Academy and showed them what it’s like to be a meteorologist.
They spent the past few weeks learning all about the weather and then the first graders “buddied up” with the fifth graders.
Together, they came up with their own forecasts to present to the class.
