Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Allen Academy meteorologists in training learn from the best

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take a look at these awesome forecasters.

A few weeks ago, KBTX’s Mia Montgomery visited first and fifth-graders at Allen Academy and showed them what it’s like to be a meteorologist.

They spent the past few weeks learning all about the weather and then the first graders “buddied up” with the fifth graders.

Together, they came up with their own forecasts to present to the class.

First and fifth grade had the privilege of having KBTX Media meteorologist, Mia Montgomery, visit their class. First...

Posted by Allen Academy on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4

Latest News

Alfred Scott announced as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School
Treat of the Day: principal of Bryan ISD’s newest school announced
Alfred Scott announced as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School
treat of the day
Friends of Chamber Music Scholarship winners announced
Friends of Chamber Music awards scholarships to two high school seniors
Treat of the Day: CSISD students win National Championship at Business Professionals of America...
College Station ISD students win at National Business Professionals of America competition