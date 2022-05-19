Treat of the Day: KBTX’s Abigail Metsch finally walks the graduation stage at NYU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX’s very own Abigail Metsch finally got to walk the graduation stage on Wednesday.

Abigail was the class of 2021 at New York University, but because of the pandemic her graduation ceremony was canceled. She’s an honors scholar and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and film.

Though a year late, NYU made up for it by having Taylor Swift give the commencement speech.

Congratulations Abigail!

