BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police tell KBTX a 7-year-old boy was shot in Bryan Thursday night.

There was an active scene on Texas Avenue and 17th Street until about midnight. It’s unclear if that is where the child was shot.

Police on scene told KBTX the child is expected to be okay.

We are waiting to hear more information from BPD.

