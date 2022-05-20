Advertisement

Aggie John Byington steps down after 24 years at McMurry

By Tyler Shaw
May. 20, 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M baseball star and McMurry University head baseball coach John Byington announced his resignation after 24 years with the War Hawks.

Byington joined McMurry’s program in 1998 as an assistant coach and has remained in Abilene ever since. He became the head coach in 2009 and is now the longest-tenured coach in program history. He led McMurry to their highest regular-season win total in program history in 2015 with 29 wins.

Byington was an All-American with the Aggies and was probably most well known for his pair of walk-off home runs in a series against Texas in 1989. The Aggies swept the Longhorns in that doubleheader thanks to Byington, and both of his 9th inning efforts became known as the birth of “Olsen Magic.”

