Aggies top Ole Miss 10-5 in series opener

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball beat Ole Miss 10-5 Thursday night at Swayze Field in the opening game of a three game SEC series. The Aggies improve to 34-16 on the season and 18-10 in SEC play. Texas A&M is still tied with Arkansas on top of the SEC West standings. The Razorbacks beat Alabama 7-3 Thursday night.

Left fielder Dylan Rock hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for Texas A&M. First baseman Jack Moss hit a solo home run. Second baseman Ryan Targac drove in two runs.

Game two of the series is scheduled foe a 7:00 p.m. start Friday night. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+

