Advertisement

Aggies top Ole Miss 10-5 in series opener

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball beat Ole Miss 10-5 Thursday night at Swayze Field in the opening game of a three game SEC series. The Aggies improve to 34-16 on the season and 18-10 in SEC play. Texas A&M is still tied with Arkansas on top of the SEC West standings. The Razorbacks beat Alabama 7-3 Thursday night.

Left fielder Dylan Rock hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for Texas A&M. First baseman Jack Moss hit a solo home run. Second baseman Ryan Targac drove in two runs.

Game two of the series is scheduled foe a 7:00 p.m. start Friday night. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ releases new images of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez
False alarms and no sightings: The search for escaped inmate reaches day 7
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Chase McKinney
College Station drug dealer arrested with several kinds of drugs in his apartment
Just after 8:00 p.m. firefighters responded to an alarm at Kinder Ready Learning Center in the...
Bryan firefighters stop fire from doing serious damage at daycare
Visitations canceled at jail units across the state due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate

Latest News

Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday
Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis NCAA Quarterfinal First Serve Moved to 4 p.m.