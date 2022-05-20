Aggies Total 51 Entries to NCAA West Preliminary Rounds

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams totaled 51 entries to the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds beginning Wednesday, May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at John McDonnell Stadium.

The Texas A&M men’s team totaled 26 entries, while the women’s team came in at 25. The combined 51 entries was the fifth most by an institution in the west behind Texas Tech (63), Texas (63), BYU (59) and Oregon (58).

Sophomores Lamara Distin (high jump; 6-5.5/1.97m) and Charokee Young (400m; 49.87) rank No. 1 in the nation in their respective event, while the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays have clocked the fastest times at 3:01.51 and 3:22.01 in the west regional. In total, 18 Aggies boast rankings in the top 10 in their individual event in the region.

Forty-eight student-athletes in 18 individual events, and 24 teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, battle for the top 12 places to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.

Texas A&M Men’s Entries

Athlete (Seed; Time/Mark)

100m

Devon Achane (11; 10.12)

Ryan Martin (17; 10.16)

Emmanuel Yeboah (31; 10.26)

200m

Devon Achane (7; 20.20)

Lance Broome (30; 20.74)

Ryan Martin (34; 20.79)

400m

Emmanuel Bamidele (3; 45.23)

Chevannie Hanson (11; 45.72)

Omajuwa Etiwe (16; 45.86)

Ashton Schwartzman (21; 46.04)

Cutler Zamzow (34; 46.22)

800m

Brandon Miller (2; 1:46.43)

110m Hurdles

Connor Schulman (23; 13.82)

400m Hurdles

Moitalel Mpoke (2; 48.84)

James Smith II (7; 49.41)

Kirk Collins, Jr. (19; 50.83)

4x100m

Texas A&M (9; 39.14)

4x400m

Texas A&M (1; 3:01.51)

High Jump

Carter Bajoit (8; 7-1.75/2.18m)

Mason Corbin (19; 7-0.5/2.15m)

Jake Lamberth (34; 6-11.5/2.12m)

Pole Vault

Zach Davis (11; 17-7/5.36m)

Spencer Simons (38; 16-11.5/5.17m)

Connor Gregston (43; 16-10.75/5.15m

Shot Put

Bryce Foster (18; 62-1.25/18.93m)

Javelin

Nick Mirabelli (11; 228-1/69.52m)

Texas A&M Women’s Entries

Athlete (Seed; Time/Mark)

200m

Laila Owens (4; 22.57)

Jania Martin (30; 23.48)

Rachel Hall (47; 23.74)

400m

Charokee Young (1; 49.87)

Tierra Robinson-Jones (4; 50.89)

Kennedy Wade (17; 52.48)

Syaira Richardson (22; 52.97)

Jaevin Reed (26; 53.21)

800m

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (5; 2:03.16)

Bailey Noggins (34; 2:06.00)

100m Hurdles

Kaylah Robinson (3; 12.49)

Deshae Wise (8; 13.01)

Kennedy Smith (44; 13.59)

400m Hurdles

Deshae Wise (2; 55.99)

3000m Steeplechase

Annie Fuller (44; 10:24.38)

Julia Black (48; 10:25.72)

4x100m

Texas A&M (4; 43.12)

4x400m

Texas A&M (1; 3:22.01)

High Jump

Lamara Distin (1; 6-5.5/1.97m)

Allyson Address (28; 5-10/1.78m)

Pole Vault

Heather Abadie (18; 13-9.25/4.20m)

Long Jump

Deborah Acquah (2; 22-7.25/6.89m)

Triple Jump

Deborah Acquah (3; 45-5/13.84m)

Javelin

Lianna Davidson (3; 182-7/55.66m)

Katelyn Fairchild (6; 179-2/54.62m)

