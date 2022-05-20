Aggies Total 51 Entries to NCAA West Preliminary Rounds
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams totaled 51 entries to the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds beginning Wednesday, May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at John McDonnell Stadium.
The Texas A&M men’s team totaled 26 entries, while the women’s team came in at 25. The combined 51 entries was the fifth most by an institution in the west behind Texas Tech (63), Texas (63), BYU (59) and Oregon (58).
Sophomores Lamara Distin (high jump; 6-5.5/1.97m) and Charokee Young (400m; 49.87) rank No. 1 in the nation in their respective event, while the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays have clocked the fastest times at 3:01.51 and 3:22.01 in the west regional. In total, 18 Aggies boast rankings in the top 10 in their individual event in the region.
Forty-eight student-athletes in 18 individual events, and 24 teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, battle for the top 12 places to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.
Texas A&M Men’s Entries
Athlete (Seed; Time/Mark)
100m
Devon Achane (11; 10.12)
Ryan Martin (17; 10.16)
Emmanuel Yeboah (31; 10.26)
200m
Devon Achane (7; 20.20)
Lance Broome (30; 20.74)
Ryan Martin (34; 20.79)
400m
Emmanuel Bamidele (3; 45.23)
Chevannie Hanson (11; 45.72)
Omajuwa Etiwe (16; 45.86)
Ashton Schwartzman (21; 46.04)
Cutler Zamzow (34; 46.22)
800m
Brandon Miller (2; 1:46.43)
110m Hurdles
Connor Schulman (23; 13.82)
400m Hurdles
Moitalel Mpoke (2; 48.84)
James Smith II (7; 49.41)
Kirk Collins, Jr. (19; 50.83)
4x100m
Texas A&M (9; 39.14)
4x400m
Texas A&M (1; 3:01.51)
High Jump
Carter Bajoit (8; 7-1.75/2.18m)
Mason Corbin (19; 7-0.5/2.15m)
Jake Lamberth (34; 6-11.5/2.12m)
Pole Vault
Zach Davis (11; 17-7/5.36m)
Spencer Simons (38; 16-11.5/5.17m)
Connor Gregston (43; 16-10.75/5.15m
Shot Put
Bryce Foster (18; 62-1.25/18.93m)
Javelin
Nick Mirabelli (11; 228-1/69.52m)
Texas A&M Women’s Entries
Athlete (Seed; Time/Mark)
200m
Laila Owens (4; 22.57)
Jania Martin (30; 23.48)
Rachel Hall (47; 23.74)
400m
Charokee Young (1; 49.87)
Tierra Robinson-Jones (4; 50.89)
Kennedy Wade (17; 52.48)
Syaira Richardson (22; 52.97)
Jaevin Reed (26; 53.21)
800m
Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (5; 2:03.16)
Bailey Noggins (34; 2:06.00)
100m Hurdles
Kaylah Robinson (3; 12.49)
Deshae Wise (8; 13.01)
Kennedy Smith (44; 13.59)
400m Hurdles
Deshae Wise (2; 55.99)
3000m Steeplechase
Annie Fuller (44; 10:24.38)
Julia Black (48; 10:25.72)
4x100m
Texas A&M (4; 43.12)
4x400m
Texas A&M (1; 3:22.01)
High Jump
Lamara Distin (1; 6-5.5/1.97m)
Allyson Address (28; 5-10/1.78m)
Pole Vault
Heather Abadie (18; 13-9.25/4.20m)
Long Jump
Deborah Acquah (2; 22-7.25/6.89m)
Triple Jump
Deborah Acquah (3; 45-5/13.84m)
Javelin
Lianna Davidson (3; 182-7/55.66m)
Katelyn Fairchild (6; 179-2/54.62m)
