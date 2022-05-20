Area police departments investigate multiple shootings in recent days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police Departments in Bryan and College Station are investigating new cases of gun violence in recent days.

Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car Thursday night was, likely, not the intended target of that shooting. Amazingly, the child who was hit is okay.

Bryan Police are still looking for suspects in that incident, but don’t know yet if the shots were fired from another vehicle or from a person standing outside.

The driver stopped on Texas Avenue and 17th Street north of Downtown where that child was treated on scene.

Friday morning a man was taken to the hospital following a separate shooting on Poplar Circle after police say he and his roommate got into an argument.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Bryant Franklin. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say recent gun crimes are a reminder to keep legally owned firearms properly secured.

”And what we’ve found is a lot of these gun crimes being committed are from the ones that we’ve been able to link to crimes have been from burglarized vehicles and stolen guns. So it’s just another harsh reminder of reality that you never know who you’re going to be putting in danger just by leaving a gun in your car unlocked especially. Take care of those firearms,” said Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

Taylor says despite the recent shootings, gun violence numbers are comparably even to last year’s statistics.

Two people were injured in another shooting Sunday near Henderson Park in a residential area of Bryan.

Just a few weeks ago College Station Police responded to a shooting at a pool party where two people were injured.

On Friday, CSPD reported shots were fired on Church Street in the Northgate area.

