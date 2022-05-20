Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs hit 3 homeruns during a 7 run 6th inning and won the series opener against College Station 10-1 in the 5A Region III quarterfinals Thursday night at Boenker Field.

College Station was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a solo homerun by Blake Binderup, but that was all the offense that the Cougars would create in the best of three series opener.

Game 2 will be Friday at 7 pm at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.

