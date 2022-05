BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Friday morning.

Officers say it happened in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle.

EMS transported one victim to the hospital, no other details were immediately available.

Officers are in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle for reports of a shooting. Please avoid the area. (10:36 am) pic.twitter.com/KdvpRe7TMQ — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 20, 2022

