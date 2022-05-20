Advertisement

Calvert hires new head boys’ basketball coach and volleyball coach

Calvert hires Eddie and Lori Walker as new boys' basketball and volleyball coaches.
Calvert hires Eddie and Lori Walker as new boys' basketball and volleyball coaches.(Calvert ISD)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD hired Eddie Walker as their new Athletic Director and Head Boys’ Basketball Coach.

Walker was most recently the head boys’ basketball coach at Kermit. He also coached Rocksprings in 2021 when he beat Calvert in the regional quarterfinals and was a state semifinalist. Walker’s first stint as a head coach was at McCamey, where he went 9-1 in District 6-2A and made it to the regional semifinals in 2018.

In 5 years of head coaching, Walker has a 104-49 overall record (49-11 district). His teams have 1 district championship (2020-2021 Rocksprings), 4 bi-district appearances, 2 regional tournament appearances, and 1 state tournament appearance.

The new head coach at Calvert said he wants to bring a “positive, winning attitude” to the Trojans, just like his predecessor, Michael Thomas, had. Walker was impressed with the Trojans when they played in 2021 and thought that it “seemed like a great school to be at.” Walker also noted that he loves small schools and is excited for this opportunity to also be in charge of an entire program as an athletic director.

Eddie’s wife, Lori, will also be joining him as the new head volleyball coach of the Trojans. This will be Lori’s first head coaching job.

Calvert is still in the process of searching for/hiring a new head football coach.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Leon County Manhunt
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week
Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in College Station.
One person dead after motorcycle crash in College Station
7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.
Bryan Police say 7-year-old struck by gunfire in Thursday night shooting
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
TDCJ prison bus breaks down in Bryan

Latest News

Aggies top Ole Miss 10-5 in series opener
Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Brenham takes series opener over College Station 10-1
Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday
Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday