Calvert hires new head boys’ basketball coach

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD hired Eddie Walker as their Head Boys’ Basketball Coach.

Walker was most recently the head boys’ basketball coach at Kermit. He also coached Rocksprings in 2021 when he beat Calvert in the regional quarterfinals and was a state semifinalist. Walker’s first stint as a head coach was at McCamey, where he went 9-1 in District 6-2A and made it to the regional semifinals in 2018.

In 5 years of head coaching, Walker has a 104-49 overall record (49-11 district). His teams have 1 district championship (2020-2021 Rocksprings), 4 bi-district appearances, 2 regional tournament appearances, and 1 state tournament appearance.

The new head coach at Calvert said he wants to bring a “positive, winning attitude” to the Trojans, just like his predecessor, Michael Thomas, had. Walker was impressed with the Trojans when they played in 2021 and thought that it “seemed like a great school to be at.” He mentioned Calvert’s superintendent, Dr. Thyrun Hurst, was another important reason he came to Calvert.

Calvert is still in the process of searching for/hiring a new head football coach.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.