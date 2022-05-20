Advertisement

College Station fishing team catches big win at state tournament

CS Anglers is made up of students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local high school team is getting statewide recognition. The College Station Anglers won state at the Texas High School Bass Association tournament.

The team finished with 24 fish for a combined weight of 58.27 pounds at the tournament Saturday at Lake Belton.

The Anglers had five teams that made it to state and of those, three teams placed in the top 50 out of 325 teams competing.

Brooks Dewitt & Tyler Chmelar earned 4th place.

Luke Bennett & Chase Sodolak earned 25th place.

Harper Hall & Parker Coyle earned 28th place.

CS Anglers is in its third year and is made up of students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

