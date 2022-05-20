Drunk Driver gets 14 years for crash that killed friend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Accident reconstruction showed Colton Bradley was driving more than 70 miles per hour when he ran a red light at 29th & Briarcrest and hit multiple vehicles in the intersection.

James Ragsdale was in the passenger seat of Bradley’s Camaro when he blew through the light early in the morning on February 29th, 2020. Officers on the scene tried to revive him, but he died of blunt-force injuries.

Wednesday, Bradley pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Bradley is currently serving three 10-year sentences for injuries caused to other drivers in that crash. All sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.