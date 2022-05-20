Lincoln Recreation Center holding a Glow in the Dark Dance Party

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for something for the kids to do Friday night? Drop them off at the Lincoln Recreation Center where they’ll have food, games, dancing and a raffle.

Isaiah Smith, the Assistant Supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center, joined first News at Four to share more about their Glow in the Dark Dance Party.

The event is part of a series they have called Friday Night Live.

“It’s kind of just a time to get the kids out from the house and hopefully give them somewhere safe and fun to go,” explained Smith.

The Recreation Center will provide glow sticks and other glow in the dark items but kids are also welcomed to bring their own. Snow cones and nachos will be served.

Kids ages 10 to 15 are welcomed.

There is a $1.00 fee to enter. The Glow in the Dark Dance Party will be from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.