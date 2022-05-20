Parents can sign kids up for Summer Camp at Children’s Museum of the BV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer Camp at The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is a chance for your child to Innovate, Create, and Play all summer long!

The week-long day camps provide high-quality S.T.E.A.M. activities and lots of fun. There are some classic themes that the kids will remember, plus some new ones to explore.

The camp day runs from 9 AM-3 PM.

Early drop-off and late pickup is available.

Children ages 5-11 are welcome.

Pre-registration is required to participate.

For more details click on the video player above and go here online to the museum’s webpage.

