Parents can sign kids up for Summer Camp at Children’s Museum of the BV

Summer Camp at The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is a chance for your child to Innovate, Create, and Play all summer long!
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The week-long day camps provide high-quality S.T.E.A.M. activities and lots of fun. There are some classic themes that the kids will remember, plus some new ones to explore.
The camp day runs from 9 AM-3 PM.
Early drop-off and late pickup is available.
Children ages 5-11 are welcome.
Pre-registration is required to participate.
